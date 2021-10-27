Editor: Business owner Michael Kelly recently stated the rationale behind the Freedom to Vote Act very clearly: “If success in business requires accessibility and innovation, why don’t these same qualities apply when it comes to access to the ballot?” The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis legislation are essential tools to help make our democracy work! Contact your legislator today and insist that they support both the Freedom To Vote Act and the John Lewis legislation. The survival of our democracy demands it of you.
Chris Meisenheimer
Kingman
(1) comment
Now, now, we all know Republicans will do anything to make registering or actually voting as difficult as possible, particularly for "those" people.
