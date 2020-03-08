The coronavirus outbreak gathering speed around the world is scary enough. But even after (and assuming) the virus ultimately fades away, whether its overall impact is akin to the average annual global deaths from seasonal flu — ranging from 291,000 to 646,000 people — much less than that, or much worse, the outbreak seems certain to worsen an existing American epidemic: the high levels of mental illness linked to technology and/or extreme isolation.
It also seems likely to deepen divisions nationwide.
Many people live alone and have little connection with other adults, their children or co-workers.
So at a time when millions of Americans can go days without having a meaningful personal interaction with another human being, along comes a health threat that authorities say is most easily avoided by not having any such contact.
Lengthy isolation is obviously not what U.S. authorities have advised. But from Japan and South Korea closing schools for a month to Switzerland forsaking gatherings of 1,000 or more people to airlines canceling flights to China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and parts of Italy, the message seems clear: Large groups of people are risky to be with — so avoid them.
That’s not all. Pandemics also have the potential to turn large segments of the population against each other. When authorities respond to a virulent pandemic, “A unified perception of shared disaster will reduce psychiatric casualties,” Dr. David J. Rissmiller wrote in Psychiatric Times magazine in 2007.
Or not, he added.
“Alternatively, a perceived bias in pandemic resource allocation, such as hospital respirators and beds … will fuel a fractious response that will amplify psychiatric suffering.”
In other words, this is a divisive crisis waiting to happen. In the United States, there are only 62,000 full-featured mechanical ventilators — and a 2005 federal study showed the nation would need 12 times that many in a mass respiratory-related outbreak.
In China, an immense shortage of hospital beds has hindered its response to the COVID-19 epidemic. If it emerges that Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Communist Party big shots and their families much better COVID-19 care, a convulsive reaction is likely.
China may have a second cultural revolution that doesn’t turn out as well for Xi as the first one did for Mao Zedong.
In Iran, the powers that be already tragically have some cover. An aide in the inner circle of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died of coronavirus on Monday, and the deputy health minister and at least 23 lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
If the U.S. has its own epidemic, those who decide who gets ventilators and who gets beds could face enormous blowback from those who don’t and their families.
If there is a perception that certain states or regions — or rich people — are favored, watch out. If you thought Americans were already divided and prone to isolation and disillusionment before COVID-19, you haven’t seen anything yet.
Chris Reed is the deputy editorial and opinion editor of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
