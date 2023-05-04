Editor: The presentation on parking was laser focused on decreasing parking to enable builders to maximize units to increase density based on 2016 action. It didn’t address the impacts of those changes on the surrounding areas. We need to understand the cause and effect of every decision.
There were many members on the commission who asked the right questions and asked for future analysis.
When street parking overflows impacts the businesses and neighbors around them (no close parking for their customers or visitors), or safety issues occur, this needs to be addressed. Sorry the average age in Lake Havasu is 57 years of age, which also means many cannot walk from the Pima wash parking lot to the business or friend’s home.
And for those high density projects outside of downtown, public transportation isn’t a viable option. The average Arizona household is 2.3 vehicles and I expect our city is a lot higher than that.
A study needs to address all the issues, not just from a developers perspective. We citizens have to live with the outcomes. We need to remain a welcoming community.
