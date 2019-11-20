Editor: Ten-thousand therapists laid off. CMS implemented a change in payment model to skilled nursing facilities. Companies used this opportunity to lay off to up to 28% of their workforce. Estimated numbers are at least 8,700 therapists laid off all over the country.
Many of our seniors are being forced to participate in groups of two-six for treatment instead of the individual treatment they’ve been receiving for 20 years since the last payment model (PPS) was implemented.
I have been a PTA for 10 years with the last 7 1/2 years in a skilled nursing facility.
These are our moms/dads, grandmas and grandpas that we are trying to help to return to their functional lives. At some point in your life either you or someone close to you will need therapy to recover. These new guidelines are causing companies to reduce therapy time, take away individual time to save them money.
It’s now about the company instead good quality rehab services. Many of my patients have multiple diagnoses that affect their progress and mobility. They at times need extended time to get warmed up to even participate in therapy. Many of my patients are not appropriate for concurrent or group sessions. My time with them was reduced from 60 minutes to 25. The quality of care is not there and the progress is not there.
I urge my state and federal elected officials to change these guidelines to require companies to focus on patient care.
Christina Infante
Sierra Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.