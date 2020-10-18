Editor: Honor the memory of people who died in battle to defend American freedoms. Vote. Lives were sacrificed so that America can continue to experience freedom – that includes the freedom to vote! All citizens must vote so as not to trivialize these war dead. Don’t allow yourself to be immobilized by your indecision, indifference or sense of powerlessness. Vote! Certainly, each woman and man who has died for our freedom deserves no less. Let these deaths not be in vain.
Christine Meisenheimer
Kingman
