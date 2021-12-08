Editor: The presentation of the Downtown Catalyst project has met inquiry from various community groups, asking for special focus on their particular interests or events. Meanwhile, the current direction, taking past proposals as guidance, allows a modular approach to the future use-needs and types. This collaborative framework approach does not require significant investment for questionable use.
Rather, the plan focuses on basics, like open access, green space, wash walk, shade structures, and bathrooms, allowing the community a lattice on which to catalyze their activities downtown. It does this while being considerate of the large capital outlay any significant structure (beer gardens, grand stands, retail plaza) demand. A fair question from the broad community might be, if breweries and shops want to inhabit the central district why can’t they inhabit the abundant private real estate without requiring community funds? What the whole community is best served by would be a meeting point for gathering, and a rest area from shopping.
A place to relax while admiring the eclectic, even laissez-faire, bustle of our vibrant, wonderful and engaging main street. As the park begins to react with and transform the downtown scene, the community and various groups will be able to leverage public interest into new and exciting events and features, transforming the park as it again transforms main-street.
The cyclical and organic nature of a bottom up approach may be the most enduring and economic way to meet the future as it unfolds.
Christiopher Gallaga
Kingman
