Editor: On Sept. 12, ironically a day after the anniversary of a horrific, faith-based initiative, our editors asked: “What harm could prayer in public meetings cause?” Apparently the reminder of 9/11 isn’t enough of an example. Please allow me explain a few other critical points of objection that were also overlooked.
Prayer to one particular flavor of deity automagically and immediately disenfranchises the vast bulk of the populace who do not ascribe to the religion of that prayer. We could tell a small lie and say all Christians, including Catholics agree on what God is, and how prayer should be conducted, but that feint will not work when trying to incorporate the many who do not ascribe to a Christian faith. Statistics for Arizona show a full 40% do not follow Christ in any traditional sense. 27% claim no religious affiliation at all. Don’t our elected officials need to represent everyone? Isn’t that the point (oft forgotten of late) of representative democracy?
If the heinous acts done through prayer and declared faith (Allah Hou Akbar, indeed), or the exclusion of a significant portion of the public isn’t enough to demonstrate harm, how about responsibility? As noted in the editorial: “the elected must make hard decisions that have big consequences.” The elected didn’t run on a platform that their God is gonna get things done. Nor did the electorate appoint these people in order for them to shrug off their duties with a quick “His will be done.” The elected have a duty to perform. They have a duty to bear the full weight of responsibility for their actions, decisions, votes, and results. We will not allow them to deflect with the shrug of their shoulders and an: “eh whatayagonna do, we’ll pray harder next time’ — a footnote to a nebulous, fickle, capricious higher power. Why then should we accept when they punt with a similar invocation before the hard work even begins?
One final note, read Matthew 6.5-6 public prayer harms the person praying, and ostensibly if the prayer is for the public, the public suffers as well. I’m no authority, but at least according to the apostle Matthew, you’re doing it wrong.
Christopher Gallaga
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.