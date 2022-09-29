Editor: I noticed that there was an overabundance of caterwauling about the burlesque show being “sponsored” by our town leaders and their marketing division, Go Lake Havasu. Unfortunately, the good, fine, moral majority of unelected watchdog censors, and their ill informed if not nefarious, vote grubbing shills on the council were so worked up at the prospect that a person may act, in a show, in clothing not deemed (by the above fine people) suitable for their gender that these bastions of our moral security completely missed the far greater threat looming on the horizon of our fair city.
I am of course writing of the planned exposition of the grave robbing, corpse reanimating, god playing, and enormous schwanzstucker-ladened fiasco that is to be the Grace Arts performance of “Young Frankenstein,” which will run for a full month of shows! Like Fronkensteen’s monster, created by scientism, this abomination is not just a public menace, but many of the participants in this devilish production are actual children! Where are our protectors of decency? Who will sound the alarm? If not me who? If not now, when? I urge the village to come forth, torch and pitchfork in hand to battle this latest scourge to our fine and tender city. This indecency must not stand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.