Editor: I want to take a moment to recognize and thank some leaders of our community who have had a rather thankless and difficult job the past eight months, with no sign of easing in the coming eight. Lisa Roman, Kathy Cox, Nichole Cohen, John Masden, and Archana Aliyar volunteered to serve on our school board at a time when nobody used the word pandemic. Indeed at a time when it was challenging to find people willing to serve. They continued to serve unwavering, to their best ability, throughout this odyssey. We may not always agree on a given issue with any one of them or the net outcome of their representative vote. However we can be assured they have all acted with informed bravery and tireless diligence to guide our schools, and community through a situation no one had trained for and apparently few were prepared for. Please share my admiration and thanks.
Christopher Gallaga
Lake Havasu City
