Editor: I am imploring to City Council members that helicopters not be allowed to perform skydiving or limitless sight seeing tours outside of airport take off and landings.
Thank you to Council members Jim Dolan and Michele Lin who voted to evaluate current ordinance stopping these types of economic pursuits. Sedona, Las Vegas, Hawaiian and Alaskan cities are stopping and demanding oversight of the helicopter nuisances.
Sedona has passed ordinance excluding flights in city limits. “The fox is guarding the hen house” on Lake Havasu City. Community life is not considered in the face of raising money via greed to exploit Lake Havasu, an Ancient Oasis, that cannot be ruined any longer. Preserve our quiet enjoyment of our residences. Stop ruining the outdoors!
Sedona should be an example of how Lake Havasu should value a master planned community established as a get away destination to enjoy the desert’s therapeutic existence. Please value the oasis that has existed for millions of years without human damage. Value Mr. McCulloch’s vision of an Oasis in the desert.
I don’t get to hear the sounds of quails and turkey vultures anymore — only helicopters!
Quiet and peaceful enjoyment of an ancient water way shouldn’t be “robbed” from those of us who live here because we love the desert. Stop selling our future to the highest bidder - who usually just want our warmth and sunshine. Value it. Don’t put it up for sale.
Christy Cunningham
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.