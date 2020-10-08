Editor: I am responding to the letter from Joe Thomas on Thursday, Oct. 3. Mr. Thomas, you lost all credibility when you chose to repeat the Democrat lie that there was or has ever been any collusion with Russians by our President. It was clear all along that it was a false story paid for and pushed by Hillary Clinton and the rest of the Dems/mainstream media.
Now we are finally seeing proof that HRC not only paid for the fake info, but that she did so to distract from her illegal use of her private server. It is sad, Mr. Thomas, that you continue to cling to your Russian collusion hoax.
Neither President Trump nor the Republican Party are creating a Constitutional crisis. However, the Democrat Party is trying to do just that. They are actively suing States all over our Country demanding mass mailing of ballots to every single name on registration rolls, ballot harvesting, outlawing Voter I.D. and removing safeguards on mail-in ballots. Sadly, they are being successful when they get liberal judges more than willing to make law from the bench.
All of these steps, Mr. Thomas, are designed by the Democrat Party to disrupt our elections and cause a Constitutional crisis.
I am a Christian and Constitutional Conservative. I love God and bow to Him only...not to any idol. I love my Country and respect our great President. His list of accomplishments for the people of this country is lengthy...so much so that I would go well beyond the 300 word maximum, if I began listing them. Other than selling our Country out to the Chinese and enriching himself and his family by selling his influence to China, Ukraine and who knows who else, what has Joe Biden done in 47 years? No, Mr. Thomas, we are not sheep. We are Patriots, who do not want to see our Constitutional Republic destroyed.
Cil Jennings
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
What is it with “Christians and Constitutional Conservatives” and their penchant for lying? 1) Our intelligence communities, the head of the FBI and numerous other members of the trump admin admit the Russians interfered with the 2016 election and they are doing it again – and I have no doubt the liar-in-chief trump is involved with Putin allowing this to happen. 2) The whole “private server” falsehood about Mrs Clinton has been debunked so many times it’s not even a joke anymore. Not to mention every member of the trump crime family who holds a position in the trump crime admin has been found to use private servers. 3) The Democrat Party is not involved in lawsuits that would endanger the vote-by-mail process. What they are trying to do id ensure that every American has access to vote without the intrusion of Republicans who have been actively engaged in voter suppression. 4) as a “Christian” I am sure you know God detests liars, so walk carefully.
