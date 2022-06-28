Editor: These officers need to be noticed! I have been calling animal control for over a month and a half about abandoned cats in the empty house next to me.
The cats were starving, some only about an inch wide. I tried to feed and water, them daily once this came to my attention through a four-inch opening by a small AC unit in the window. Very difficult for a handicapped person. The odor coming from the house was toxic and these cats were locked in it! They only had a small AC unit, but the heat in the house was horrible. Once the water was turned off and the electric was next, I called Officer Chris Lutgen pleading for help. Lutgen did make several attempts to get a hold of the previous renter but after numerous attempts the renter still did not come for the cats. I feel that after so many attempts and nothing happening gives an officer grounds to rescue immediately. Officer Lutgen still felt that he could do nothing because of the legal aspects. After a month and a half -was he actually waiting for the cats to die to do anything?
I talked and met with Officer Rodriguez and Officer Schmeling a couple of times and then the final rescue came on June 25, with the help of the renters friend Judy these cats were saved!
These officers spent the entire day rescuing 12 cats and kittens and even came back later that night for another. These officers went above and beyond, they truly cared! I am ever so thankful.
Cindi Brutsman
Lake Havasu City
