Thank you to our County Recorder, Kristi Blair, for last month’s article highlighting the importance of casting your vote whether through ballot by mail or at the polls on Election Day. This year’s election process was another success for the record books especially with the added challenges of being mindful of protecting voters from the potential spread of covid-19.
As a reminder, 2020 property tax statements will be mailed out prior to Oct. 1, 2020. 1st half tax payments for real and personal property become delinquent on November 1.
There are some exceptions to this delinquent date based on the amount of the property tax and if you plan to pay your property taxes in full by December 31. For more information regarding property taxes, please visit http://www.mohavecounty.us.
This past April, County Treasurer drop boxes were temporarily installed at the front of each County building located in Bullhead City, Kingman, and Lake Havasu City. These boxes were provided for taxpayers and other parties as an alternative to mailing communications, including payments, to my office. Due to the overwhelming popularity of these boxes they have now become permanent fixtures. The Bullhead City, Kingman, and Lake Havasu City drop boxes can be found at the below addresses and are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Bullhead City: 1130 Hancock Street, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Kingman: 700 W. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86402
Lake Havasu City: 2001 College Drive, Suite 93, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Due to the concerns surrounding the covid-19 outbreak and to further promote social distancing, the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office implemented several protocols for essential operation. At the initial outbreak of covid-19 the cashier windows in the front of the office were closed to the public. During this time the windows in the front of the Treasurer’s Office were re-engineerd by our facilities department with plexiglass to keep air from moving in and out of the payment area to help protect people from potentially spreading covid-19. Also during the window closure, several members of my staff successfully worked from home. Although the change brought about many challenges, they were overcome and the normal daily workload was still able to be completed. My office, including the upgraded cashier windows, is now fully open during its regular working hours, Monday through Friday.
Cindy Landa Cox is the Mohave County Treasurer. She may be reached at 928-753-0706 or cindy.cox@mohavecounty.us.
