Editor: After the Labor Day weekend power outage emergency which endangered both customers and the gallant line crews working in terrible heat, perhaps UPS Electric will realize the folly of tall spindly electric poles.
That lesson should have been learned a few years ago with the collapse of the line along State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City. After collapse, the spindly wooden power poles were replaced with concrete anchored steel poles.
