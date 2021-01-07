Editor: Where are our vaccine shots? Surely, the vaccine has been in Lake Havasu City long enough now for a mobile vaccination team to have made the rounds of all our care facilities, vaccinating staff and patients. Our hospital staff, police, firefighters, ambulance and essential city workers are static targets easily vaccinated at central locations. Have we run out of vaccine already? We should be started on Phase 1B of the program by now. Where is the story in the News-Herald with information on progress? Nothing can be found on the state or county websites. Are our health officials acting too conservatively?
Clayton Siegl
Lake Havasu City
