Editor: On April 7 the paper reported that one 1.25 acre lot near the new hotel would have a 2,688 square foot restaurant, a second building with 6,000 feet of retail which could also include another restaurant, and two upper stories with 12 apartments each. For this complex there would be a total of 75 vehicle parking places and 12 bike parking places. Apparently they can substitute a bike spot one on one for a vehicle spot. That is almost 14% of the parking spaces for bikes. How many people ride bike to restaurants and shopping?
In the same edition of the paper a .34 acre lot on Swanson is reported to have a 18x40 foot building for a bar and restaurant, four food trucks, and 15 parking spaces. After the employees park in these 15 spaces how many spots will be left for customers? This past weekend this lot had over 15 vehicles parked there apparently overflow parking for other stores in the area.
