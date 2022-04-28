Priorities
Editor: I received an application from Ron Gould, supervisor, Mohave County District 5, for the disbursement of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Although I can use a $165 refund as well as anyone, I will not be submitting an application. The required documentation includes my driver’s license and social security numbers, date of birth, as well as copies of the documents, voter registration card and a current utility bill.
Today I read in Today’s News-Herald that help is needed to process these refunds. I may be cynical, but protecting my personal identity is more important than $165.
Colleen Klatt
Lake Havasu City
