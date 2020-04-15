Editor: I manage one of our local food banks. The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank on N. Kiowa Blvd. I would like to praise our community for all the support they are showing us. Our member numbers are increasing daily and without the support from our wonderful community we may not be able to meet their needs. As it is, we are getting by together as one big team. Team Havasu! Helping feed the needy in our town. I am so thankful. We have started a new delivery program, Van Go.
We deliver ever Wednesday. If you are a senior and have no way to pick up food we will be happy to deliver to you. If you fall under unusual circumstances and are unable to get food please call us and we will work something out. Call 928-264-1177. Again, thank you, Lake Havasu City, for all you do to help us do what we can for our community.
Colleen Mattinson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
