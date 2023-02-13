A 2022 survey of 615 Midwestern K-12 teachers who left the profession cited poor student behavior as the No. 1 reason for their departure.

Fifty-one percent of the surveyed teachers listed “behavior” as the primary reason for quitting — more than progressive political activity, insufficient salary, parental concerns with their classroom, COVID-19 policies, safety concerns about school shootings, lack of materials to teach effectively, standardized testing, licensure expiration, or professional development requirements combined.

