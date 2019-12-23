Every once in a while, a legislative bill is proposed that simply makes sense. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci's proposal to allow drivers to pay for traffic infractions with community service instead of cash is one of those bills.
Biasiucci, a first-term Lake Havasu City Republican, wants drivers to have a non-cash option when apying their fines. His bill would also bar courts from imposing additional fees for those who are willing to pay but need additional time to make payments.
It's hardly a surprise that his bill is drawing opposition from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, concerned about the loss of revenues. The organization's executive director points out that the fines are used to run courts and pay for public safety costs. With respect, however, the League's opposition to the bill is a pretty good reason to support it. Cities and counties should not look to court fines and fees as a revenue generator, but it's clear that the League views it as little more than another budget line.
Traffic enforcement's first priority should be to ensure local roadways are as safe as possible. The risk of high fines are a pretty good deterrent against unsafe roadway behavior. But it's hardly a fair system. Drivers who come from affluent backgrounds may hardly flinch at a $250 traffic fine, while that amount of money might be enough to send a cash-strapped motorist into a downward spiral. The court system needs additional options. Community service and payment plans, as proposed by Biasiucci, are missing pieces of the puzzle.
Of course, there are a couple of lingering questions: What happens when a majority of driver opt for community service over cash payments? Who will administer the program? Who decides how much community service is enough – and whether traffic offenders have performed an adequate job? Biasiucci's bill doesn't address these concerns, and without a clear plan, there's a high likelihood that we're simply creating a bigger – and more expensive – bureaucracy.
We fully support a comprehensive overhaul of the fine system used by Arizona traffic courts, but let's hash out the details and fully understand the implications before speeding to a conclusion.
– Today's News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.