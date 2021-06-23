Editor: I read the June 15 article on the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA). The maximum benefit to “downwinders” in the act is $50,000. In order to be eligible for the payment, you have to have developed a specific cancer from the list in the act and live in an area designated in the act. No proof needs to be provided that the cancer you suffered was a result of exposure. So essentially, the $50k payment that goes to the potentially exposed or their survivors (down to grandchildren) is a “were sorry, we screwed up” type of payment from Uncle Sam.
It is refreshing to see that something like this garners bipartisan support from Arizona’s congressional delegation.
My question is, if things like RECA and payments to Japanese internees are universally accepted, then why is compensation for one of the greatest wrongs perpetrated by the USA, the continuation of slavery after independence, so toxic?
Brett Miller
Lake Havasu City
Oops, Brett, you have now upset the usual suspects and can expect to be pilloried here.
