If you lent someone money to start a business that made big bucks, you would expect to be repaid, right? You took a risk and the borrower profited. Federal student lending is kind of like that, only you did not choose to lend, and now there is a movement to let the borrower just keep the money — through presidential decree, no less.
Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren are leading a call for the incoming Joe Biden administration to cancel huge amounts of federal student debt, which is close to all student debt since the federal government — read: the taxpayer — is by far the biggest supplier of student loans. Schumer and Warren have sponsored a resolution calling for up to $50,000 in loan cancellation for an open-ended number of federal student debtors.
The numbers make it clear that mass student-loan cancellation would largely help the well-to-do. But wouldn’t it be an economic stimulus, especially valuable in these covid-19 economic times?
The Schumer-Warren resolution touts it as such but ignores a big problem: The feds have budgeted based on loans being repaid. If they are not, someone else will have to make up for lost federal revenue.
So while cancellation would put an extra $250 or so in the average borrower’s pocket each month, it would require someone else to curtail their own spending or investment to send more money to Washington. So long, stimulus.
Finally, there is the matter of presidential diktat. Even if doing so were technically legal, it would be an affront to democracy, in which the people should decide such hugely consequential matters as whether $1.6 trillion in taxpayer money should be permanently handed over to borrowers.
Repaying debt can be difficult, but it is the right thing to do.
Having a president simply declare that profit-making graduates can keep what they borrowed is the opposite of that.
Neal McCluskey directs the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom.
