Editor: I wonder why the people talking about how to make State Route 95 safer, and all the funds needed to do the job always present all the huge cost and time involved when the is a very simple solution available.
No need for big engineering cost, construction cost, long term traffic disruption. Quick, fast, cost effective solution is to put “K” rail down the unused center lane. Problem solved..
Connie Cejmer
Lake Havasu City
