Editor: Roe v Wade is set to be overturned by the hyper-conservative supreme court.
For 40 years, Democrats have passed up every opportunity to codify into law women’s bodily autonomy. It is their unambiguous duty to do everything in their power to make reproductive rights a legally and socially recognized guarantee, both nationally and in Arizona.
This is a very important voter issue that Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly must take swift and decisive action on in favor of protecting the right to abortion. As I’m sure my Senators are aware, women turn out at elections higher than men. We should not allow the largest voting base in the world’s greatest nation to be disenfranchised.
Connor Stone
Lake Havasu City
