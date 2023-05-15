Our office remains committed to assisting our County with their recording and voter registration needs. We have been focused on the many legislative bills proposed this session and are committed to implementing all legislation that is passed. As I write this, there are still many moving parts that we are keeping an eye on in order to best serve the residents of Mohave County.

Our recording division seeks to assist all residents with the recording of property related documents. This can stem from deeds, liens, mortgages and court documents. Residents are able to view recorded documents and request copies through the online self-service portal. Access the website at https://eaglerss.mohave.gov/web/. Once a deed or other transferable document is recorded, it can take up to 8-10 weeks for the ownership to be updated. This allows the Recorder and Assessor office staff to accurately index, scan and process documents before returning them to the customer. Staff can be reached at (928) 753-0701 or by emailing recorderhelp@mohave.gov.

