Our office remains committed to assisting our County with their recording and voter registration needs. We have been focused on the many legislative bills proposed this session and are committed to implementing all legislation that is passed. As I write this, there are still many moving parts that we are keeping an eye on in order to best serve the residents of Mohave County.
Our recording division seeks to assist all residents with the recording of property related documents. This can stem from deeds, liens, mortgages and court documents. Residents are able to view recorded documents and request copies through the online self-service portal. Access the website at https://eaglerss.mohave.gov/web/. Once a deed or other transferable document is recorded, it can take up to 8-10 weeks for the ownership to be updated. This allows the Recorder and Assessor office staff to accurately index, scan and process documents before returning them to the customer. Staff can be reached at (928) 753-0701 or by emailing recorderhelp@mohave.gov.
The Recorder’s office location in Lake Havasu city is 2001 College Dr., Suite 93. The phone number is 928-453-0702, ext. 3021. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Our voter registration division has been working on ensuring our voter registration files remain current. Although there are no scheduled elections for Mohave County this year, you can still do your part to ensure your voter registration record is up to date before the 2024 Election Cycle. This will make sure we have the most accurate information for you when it comes time to vote. Voters can check their registration status by visiting the Voter Information Portal at https://My.Arizona.Vote or by calling the Voter Registration Division at 928-753-0767.
If you have an old or outdated address in your file, you will need to re-register to vote. Your residential address is what we use to place you in the correct precinct. Each voter is assigned a precinct part based off where they live within the county.
This area includes all the districts that you are eligible to cast a ballot for, including but not limited to school, fire, college, hospital, water, county, and city districts. It is important to keep your address current in your voter record so that you can be sure you are always able to vote in the districts you are eligible for. If you attempt to vote on Election Day with an outdated address, you will have to vote a Provisional Ballot, so it is always best to update your information before an election.
If any changes need to be made to your voter registration record, or if you would like to become a registered voter in Mohave County, you may choose to register to vote online through www.servicearizona.com, pick up a paper form in our offices, or call or email our main office to mail you a form. A voter registration form can be used to update information in your record such as your name, mailing address, party affiliation and signature for ballot verification.
Again, it is an honor and a privilege to serve as your Mohave County Recorder.
