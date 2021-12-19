Editor: Fines have recently been issued by tribal police to visitors that inadvertently crossed tribal land. Upon closer examination there are very small signs that indicate that one is on tribal land. No warnings just fines. One has to travel to the tribal office to obtain a permit. An alternative is to visit the ferry office in Lake Havasu City if it is ever open. The tribe has no way to obtain a permit online like the ones we can get to travel on state lands. Maybe the tribal officers would like to explain to us these recent changes, tell us how to obtain these permits and set up a system to do this online. Makes me wonder if going to the casino will result in a fine.
Craig Eggerman
Chelan, Washington
