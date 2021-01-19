Editor: I just got my first vaccine shot and I’m feeling a lot more secure already. Thank you, Donald Trump. What all the experts said would take 10 years to get, you did in 10 months! Joe Biden was enlisted to develop a website for ObamaCare, a project which should have been easily completed in 10 months. He sent a billion dollars to a Canadian company contracting the project. A classic case of pure incompetence, likely combined with who knows how many financial shenanigans. (Seriously? A billion dollars for a website?) So, here is the question. When covid-19 exploded in March 2020, who would you have entrusted with you and your loved ones’ lives?
Craig Sallee
Lake Havasu City
