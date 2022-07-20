Is recreational boating linked with mindfulness? The industry says it is, and apparently there’s some science to back it up. Go Lake Havasu recently highlighted a story by Discover Boating that said boating is good for your health and mind. The story highlights 2019 research from the University of Exeter Medical School, which says people who live near an ocean are 22 percent less likely to report depression and anxiety symptoms compared to people who stay inland. Another study, this one from Canada in 2018, showed that people living close to water have lower risks of mortality — as much as 17 percent.
The article also says the sight and sound of water promotes wellness by lowering cortisol, increasing serotonin and inducing relaxation, and it points out such natural health benefits of vitamin D from increased sunlight exposure.
It’s an interesting read, and it’s a pretty good excuse to go boating — as if you needed one.
HOT DAYS AHEAD: There’s a heat warning in effect today for Lake Havasu City and the general region. The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for the period between 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. Forecasters with the Weather Service’s Las Vegas office said temperatures in Southern Mohave County will be between 115 and 120 degrees. Havasu residents, of course, are used to those kinds of temperatures, but the reminder to keep safe during those extreme heat periods is a welcome one. Remember to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and schedule frequent rest breaks, and drink a lot of water.
