Editor: As usual I find myself agreeing with Bruce Warner (“Trial of the Century”) but I am not sure it is for the right reason.
Keep in mind that the 2016 election was won by Donald Trump, not the Republican Party. Anyone who thinks that President Trump is going away is whistling past the graveyard.
He is right, the Republicans may never win another election. Good. While the Democratic Party has become a vile, contemptible mob of race baiting sycophants at least they circle the wagons and pledge allegiance to their vile, contemptible lies. Meanwhile many Republicans continue to sport a breathtaking naivete combined with a pathetic desire to be liked.
In the past four years we have witnessed a man accomplish more than any other president in this time frame — period. In my mind one of the most important campaign promises was to “drain the swamp”. Clearly it is still there but the veil has been lifted. Grotesque shapes have been highlighted in bold relief. With our help he should drive a stake through the Republican Party.
But do not weep for the GOP. Before you begin flogging yourself harken back to these sons of liberty. Think of Arlen Specter, the wee little Senator of Scottish law fame. Think of the McCains — both of them. They should have been censured a long time ago. Think of Senator Flake. What’s in a name Jeff?
Think of Senator Lindsey Graham, the Gomer Pyle of the Senate. Last but not least, think of everyone’s favorite moral compass, Mitt Romney. Was that a pitcher or catcher mitt, Mitt? He is going to need more than starched undergarments to save his soul. These are just a few, I’m sure you can think of more.
And so, for now, we bid Trump an awestruck farewell. The King is dead, long live the King!
CT Bowker
Lake Havasu City
