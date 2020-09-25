Editor: Limited news sources and talk radio have been reporting an incident from Nashville, Tenn., where the mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, had information from the Nashville Health Dept. that thousands of covid cases came from construction and nursing homes. The cases from bars and restaurants was 22. This was reported as “cases”, not “deaths”. This information was kept secret to justify the shutdown regulations, until this information leaked to the public. Now the mayor is walking back because he got caught. My question is, why isn’t MSM reporting this? Bars and restaurants have been closed for over two months and a lot of people have lost their jobs and businesses because a mayor and a health dept. decided to lie to the people. This was collusion between the Nashville Health Dept. and the mayor. As more time goes on, more lies are being revealed nationally about these lockdowns. Who benefits from these lies and deception? It’s obviously not the people who these elected have sworn to protect, but they did use the word “transparency” in thier campaigns. I guess they should add “hypocrite” to their campaign speeches.
Cydney Donley
Lake Havasu City
