Editor: The recently passed federal stimulus legislation makes coronavirus testing free to all patients, regardless of health insurance status. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms can now get tested without worrying about costs.
To ensure that hospitals don’t simply jack up their testing prices once health insurers, self-insured employers, and the government are required to pick up the tab, the legislation demands providers post their diagnostic prices online. This transparency will hold hospitals accountable for their testing costs, protecting payers from price gouging and waste.
Policymakers can help patients and payers even more by extending this price transparency provision to coronavirus treatments in the next stimulus package. By allowing patients and self-insured employers to shop around for the best treatment value, a market will emerge and prices will fall. When patients have the peace of mind that coronavirus treatments won’t bankrupt them, they can devote all their energy to fighting this terrible disease.
Cynthia A. Fisher
Newton, Massachusetts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.