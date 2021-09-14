Editor: On Thursday, Sept. 9th, I watched the President deliver one of the most destructive, divisive, insulting, punishing speeches ever. He began his despotic rule by opening the borders to complete un-vetted strangers who are bringing new cases of covid-19 into our country.
Americans need to mask but not immigrants. Americans need the vaccine, but not immigrants. Biden has ended our energy independence and prompted the worse inflation since the Carter reign.
And of course, Afghanistan is now the best armed terror organization on the planet. Not to mention that he abandoned hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies to be slaughtered like hogs by the Taliban.
And if I hear one more time the word “incompetent” regarding the pull-out I may scream at the walls.
Nothing about any of the aforementioned issues signifies incompetence or coincidence. In politics, there is no such thing as “coincidence”. The puppeteers pulling Joe’s strings know precisely what they are doing and have been planning the destruction of this country for a long, long time.
So the puppeteers trotted out good old Joe on Thursday to divide the nation further by isolating and denigrating the un-vaxxed.
When we have Obama appointed CIA Director General Michael Hayden Tweeting rants about “unvaxxed Trump supporters who need to be flown to Afghanistan and dropped a midst the Taliban” it’s easy to see just how deep the division has become and how deep the Deep State truly is. So to further isolate, divide and punish the Trump supporters aka “un-vaxxed” and anyone else who is a vaccine hold-out and lover of freedom and “my body, my choice advocate” the Executive Order vaccine mandate has been handed down.
I do not understand why so many other nations around the world are also so determined to shame and frighten every human to submit to an experimental gene therapy jab that will permanently alter their DNA.
Have you witnessed the transformation of Australia and New Zealand’s fascist police forces keeping their people locked in their homes and monitoring how much alcohol citizens may consume? Is this where we are headed?
Yeah, I know not to blame good old Joe for all this darkness and Marxism being handed out. Poor guy’s just reading what an inner (un-elected) person wrote. He’s lucky just to be able to stand up long enough to read the page. However, the real fear for me is that none of them see any of us as individual human beings but rather part of a mass of humanity to be dehumanized and controlled according to their evil oligarchical whims.
Just leave me alone and if it’s meant to be, let me be careful but let the virus find me living life to the fullest and not cowering.
D. Borton
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Poor D another of those losers who pay attention to right-wing loons, then spews their garbage and has no concept of what Marxism is. Now what was that headline again? Oh, yeah, "Study says Havasu-Kingman metro area least educated in the state"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.