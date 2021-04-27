Editor: Thank goodness we’re getting back to the normalcy of 2008-2016 when America was no longer “first” and couldn’t apologize enough to the world. For those of you who voted for that normalcy, well, congratulations! You have so much to be proud of and even more thankful for.
Let’s see now, in just a few short weeks, the oil pipeline was shut down and thousands of jobs lost and gas prices went up $1.00. The southern boarder wall construction stopped and thousands of immigrants now pouring across the side open borders and bringing covid with them. China and Russia are once again rattling sabers and flexing muscles and talking war-talk, after all, who would stop them? Congress folks now flying across the county to incite “mobs” and urging them to “get more confrontational.”
We have neighbors tattling on neighbors who have violated covid masking and confinement regulations and threats on defunding and disabling police units and threats of gun confiscations from regular citizens. For the anti-gun, lawless groups, these biggies for you! And for those wokesters who hate free speech or the truth, you need not worry since Big Tech and Big Corp have all but shut down anything from the opposing sides.
And for those who believe that all White Christian Conservatives are evil and racist and need to be marginalized or neutralized, you soon will enjoy a field day bur degradation must come before annihilation so please be patient. Political bipartisanship is a thing of the past and since the inmates are now in charge of the D.C. asylum, only executive orders along with the shredding of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, will get the job done. For those who voted for pure Socialism, you must be in Heaven for freedom now belongs to a select, elite few. Hopefully you are fortunate enough to be one of those “chosen few.”
Aren’t you elated that so much “peace” and “hope and “tranquility” have returned to your lives? Thank God you finally got rid of that “Orange” guy who wrote mean tweets every day and put “America First.”
D. Borton
Lake Havasu City
