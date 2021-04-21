Editor: Forty-one million is a lot of money. A lot. Mohave County is in a unprecedented position to have this money available to us. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event. It deserves careful and creative ways to invest this money for the benefit of all county residents.
While most might agree the roads need some work, and some would agree our law enforcement could find many ways to spend the peoples money, I believe we need to think deeper and more long term. Roads and law enforcement both have existing funds earmarked and collected for the ongoing management of these resources. I think many of us would not support our new-found money going here.
We could divvy it up to the five supervisory districts, and the monies would be spent, somehow, in each district. In a year, or two, or five or ten. Would we have anything to show for the monies spent?
It is difficult to find something that can immediately benefit every Mohave resident. A tax cut comes to mind, but as much as we all would like that, it is short lived and has no lasting legacy.
While I do not have all the answers, let me suggest one:
Free (or almost free) Mohave Community College tuition for all Mohave County High School graduates. This would be a lasting legacy. It could be funded with around $25 million of the $41 million available. Properly invested, it could yield about 10 percent return per year, or $2,500,000. That would fund about 590 graduating seniors in Mohave County per year. Forever.
I am sure there are other ideas floating around, but so far, we have not seen any creative, legacy lasting ideas come to the surface.
Our County Board and Supervisors need to work long and hard to make sure the Mohave County citizens money is invested wisely. I did reach out to the MCC MPIO office to verify my numbers, but failed to hear back from them.
D. Kaltenberg
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"Free (or almost free) Mohave Community College tuition for all Mohave County High School graduates." Now there is one of the best suggestions I have heard for investing that money in the future. Of course Republicans would never go along with it because the two things they hate the most are 1) An educated populace and 2) Letting "those" people vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.