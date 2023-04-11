Editor: In American History George Washington initiated the statement “the best defense is a good offense.”

Interestingly the Democrat party picked up on it and are as offensive as anyone. They’re masters of throwing massive amounts of manure in the air hoping some will stick on their opponents, there is a huge supply of manure in that party’s past for them to use. Their attitude is if I’m guilty of something and about to be caught, point a finger at your most advanced opponent and blame that person for something similar. John Kerry who is responsible for describing Vietnam combat veterans as baby killers enjoys his prominent position with the party that is now pushing for abortions up until birth. Hunter Biden, who should be thoroughly investigated along with most of his family, is suing a computer tech for doing exactly what that person should have done.

