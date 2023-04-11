Editor: In American History George Washington initiated the statement “the best defense is a good offense.”
Interestingly the Democrat party picked up on it and are as offensive as anyone. They’re masters of throwing massive amounts of manure in the air hoping some will stick on their opponents, there is a huge supply of manure in that party’s past for them to use. Their attitude is if I’m guilty of something and about to be caught, point a finger at your most advanced opponent and blame that person for something similar. John Kerry who is responsible for describing Vietnam combat veterans as baby killers enjoys his prominent position with the party that is now pushing for abortions up until birth. Hunter Biden, who should be thoroughly investigated along with most of his family, is suing a computer tech for doing exactly what that person should have done.
The party of FDR, LBJ, JFK, and Bill Clinton, who all were caught having extramarital activities while in the White House, is now pointing fingers at President Trump, again claiming he had an affair with a washed up porn star long before he was in office and with nothing more to prove it than the porn star’s claim. Biden was caught with large amounts of classified materials that weren’t protected so the Democrats go after President Trump.
Liberals are trying to discredit any moderates or conservatives that dare oppose them but when they are asked questions or to produce hard facts, they ignore giving an answer because they can’t produce an honest response. I have recently read articles from the liberal side of the Quora Digest and found the language, threats and attitude to be straight from Hitler’s playbook, socialism and anarchy is their choice. The absolute disaster of Biden’s economy, questionable activities and lack of forethought are enough to fill the entire paper so that mess will be saved for future letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.