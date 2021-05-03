Declare a mistrial of Derek Chauvin
Editor: The simularities between the Salem witch trials of the 1690s and the recent Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis are astounding. Included in the comparison is mass hysteria, threat of mob violence, unfounded accusations, intimidation of witnesses, leaders throwing people under the bus and the current addition of a world media feeding frenzy headed by the Associated Press and TV media.
From the beginning the press treated this case as racially motivated and didn’t use the word alleged when statements were made about the charges against Derek Chauvin, in many cases he was referred to as the murderer in plain language. It is agreed this was a racial incident.
If you were a juror would you have risked you and your family’s life on a not guilty verdict? How about the judge and his family? Even the defense attorney was subjected to intimidation and threats. The media, black organizations that were hanging out in the streets ready to riot at an unpopular decision and the Minneapolis authorities are all guilty of jury tampering and intimidation, a mistrial should be declared.
The City of Minneapolis awarding the Floyd family $29,000 before the trial was held was a true condemnation of Chauvin. Live courtroom coverage sent around the world was intended to influence public opinion and assured that Chauvin could not receive a fair trial anywhere in the U.S.
Faces of jurors, the defense and the judge were exposed through the media, leaving them all vulnerable.
Because of this travesty I am ashamed to admit I ever resided in Minnesota and feel the state owes a huge apology to the rest of the nation and the world. It has been said if you can’t learn from your past mistakes you are bound to repeat them.
Please no more Salem Witch trials because currently we are in danger of stepping over the line and make the same mistakes as the 1920-1940 Germans and Russians.
D.L. Meyer
Lake Havasu City
