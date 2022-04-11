Editor: Why are we told by our government that discrimination is wrong while the same government qualifies certain people over others according to race and gender with no regard to performance, all in the name of equal opportunity. A fitting example of racism is our national vice president and future Superior Court judge who were blatantly nominated based on gender and color.
Although I do not like Biden, I am torn between wishing him the best and seeing him fail worse than he currently has and be impeached. Equal opportunity is excelling in your profession and proving you are more than capable of doing the job for advancing in any profession. Presently our companies and government are filled with people that in many cases are in way over their head. Performance and our economy have suffered and there will be no end to it until we realize that we need our best performing people in all positions. True equality is putting everyone on the same playing field and let the cream rise to the top. Intelligence and demanding work will make this possible in the future the same as it did in the not so distant past.
In my profession I was in the position where I had to make choices based on ludicrous rules that bypassed extremely competent people to make sure our balance was correct for government contracts. The best approach to these rules resulted in a lowering of performance and threats to management, the ironic part is that it was the people that benefited the most who were causing largest problems. I have associated with people of all races and both genders who have earned the respect they deserve and excelled in life because of their actions and ethics. They have reinforced my belief in humanity because we are not put on this earth to demand respect when we have not earned it.
