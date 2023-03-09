Editor: Has the cancel culture caught up with our ability to read opposing articles and comics in the papers we trust to be objective? On March 4, 2023, there was an article about newspapers being forced to drop the Dilbert comic because the cancel culture considers the writer as being racist. The interesting fact is that Dilbert is being deleted but far left Doonesbury remains. Maybe Dilbert is too close to home for the objectors? We should be offended by the fact that other people control what we can read or write but they feel righteous to produce huge amounts of thought control because they control the media. We should all be concerned about censorship when it comes from a small segment of the population dictating it and spreading Paranoia. We are constantly being told what we can read, what we can do, where we can go and the manner in how we travel. I defy any one to name one thing you do in a day that is not controlled by law, taxed in some manor or dictated to you. We entered this mess willingly with our eyes wide shut, please pay attention whether you are conservative or liberal. When you find time read the book 1984 by George Orwell, maybe then you will open your eyes. Orwell made a good prediction, just had the dates wrong.
D.L. Meyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.