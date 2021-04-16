Editor: Thanks, Uncle Joe. You promised that on Day One you would make changes to our economy. In a matter of less than 100 days you have placed us into the third world category. Soon your illegal aliens will no longer want to leave their devastated countries south of our border to come to our land of the no longer free. $5.00 Gas, $20.00 fast food hamburgers from a mechanized Kiosk, taxes on taxes and reinstatement of the Death Tax is all I see in our future with you at the helm.
Now you want 3 trillion dollars for infrastructure and domestic programs. Are your ultra-rich supporters going to pay the bill as you have promised? Or do we turn to the Chinese again like during the last democrat administration? We all know the weight of your programs will be borne by the middleclass no matter where the money comes from as past experience has shown us. Here’s an idea, instead of 3 Trillion let’s spend 10 Billion to finish the wall on our southern border and put our people who are willing to work on payrolls of non-government companies.
These companies can pay a decent wage and provide incentives in advancement to improve our infrastructure and then we can forget your Socialist Agenda. We would have a savings of 2 Trillion, 990 Billion with much better results.
D.L. Meyer
Lake Havasu City
Ah, yes, more of the usual hyperbolic nonsense from a Biden Hater. Now for some facts -
A Pew Research Center poll released found 70% of US adults favor Biden's bill — including 41% of Republicans. A separate poll from Associated Press also found that 70% of Americans approve of the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And here are some highlights from the president Biden’s plan:
Transportation:
$174 billion in electric vehicle investments
$115 billion for bridges and roads
$20 billion to improve road safety
$85 billion for existing public transit
$80 billion for railways
$50 billion to improve infrastructure resilience
$25 billion for airports
$17 billion for waterways and ports of entry
$20 billion to reconnect urban neighborhoods cut off by highways
Water, Internet, electric:
$45 billion to remove lead pipes
$56 billion for modernizing water systems
$100 billion for high-speed broadband
$100 billion for the electric grid and clean energy
$16 billion for putting "hundreds of thousands [of people] to work in union jobs" plugging oil and gas wells and restoring and reclaiming abandoned mines
$10 billion for a Civilian Climate Corps
Homes, schools, buildings:
$213 billion for affordable housing
$100 billion for school construction
$12 billion for community colleges
$25 billion for child care facilities
$18 billion for VA hospitals
$10 billion for federal buildings
Workforce, innovation:
$400 billion for home- or community-based care for the elderly and people with disabilities
$180 billion for research and development, including investing $50 billion in the National Science Foundation and $35 billion "to achieve technology breakthroughs that address the climate crisis"
$300 billion for manufacturing and business, including $50 billion for semiconductor research and manufacturing, $30 billion for pandemic preparedness and $52 billion for domestic manufacturers
$100 billion in workforce development programs targeted at underserved groups, including $5 billion for violence prevention programs
