Editor: Why do we want a nation of multilingual inhabitants and what advantages are there to this idea? Why do you consider Police funded security to be less appealing than anarchy?
Why do you prefer genocide of unborn children up to the time of delivery using tax dollars to teaching prevention? Why do you consider it murder when a woman dumps a newborn in a toilet or dumpster if you allow abortion late term or will murder be OKed later?
Why are you color blind unless the perpetrator is White?
Why do you continue to insist that hiring be by Color, Gender, age and ability, in that order, when we rarely get the best qualified to fill a position?
Why do you wonder why our youth keep creating horrendous situations with killings when you fill your media, and movies with games of killing, gore and destruction?
Why do you encourage inactivity when you have produced a generation of overweight and lazy children?
Why were previous generations able to start entry level jobs and advance to the best of their ability but current entrants to the job market expect to start at the top?
Why do you call politicians law makers when the laws they create only intrude on our freedoms and are vague laws made by lawyers for lawyers to find loopholes?
What the heck are you thinking when you push for children 16 to 18 years of age to be able to run for political office and vote when they have no life experience or acquired skills?
In order to keep this near the maximum limit of words, I need to send this incomplete, there are many more questions to be asked of your movement, but I doubt if you are capable of giving reasonable answers to any of these questions.
