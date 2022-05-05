Editor: Not long ago there was an article in this paper by the Associated Press about how seniors are not prepared for retirement and may need aid and continue work into a later stage of life. For many of us the concern is ridiculous. Very few people did not have access to 401K, profit sharing, pensions, S.S. enrollment or various methods of savings plans. If a person lives within their means, there really is not a reason for their being destitute.
Of course, there are exceptions due to problems beyond their control and help should be given i.e., debilitating sickness.
With proper planning S.S. and a savings plan could manage their future under the original S.S. guise that was sold to the public in 1934. Unfortunately, the original S.S. plan was assaulted in 1964 by President Johnson’s great society leadership and Democratic Congress.
The current inflation rate is well above 10%, the stock market has dropped 10% and continues to plunge with no end in sight. The people that were diligent with finances over the years are getting a double whammy. Now the middle income people are being asked by the media to foot the bill for another liberal socialist/communist disaster. Instead of handouts and welfare we need to give people with ambition and drive a chance to excel but instead these people are being encouraged to look for more free stuff.
Finally, the letters in the Herald today 27 April are about enough, childish unfounded insinuations and downright lies. Because people are born in communist countries does not make them communist any more than all Germans were Nazi’s. Things like trying to steal the election and Oil potential disasters are blatantly put forth as fact and in reality, are bone headed pleas from misinformed people.
Currently most of the oil transported from Canada and North Dakota are via Burlington Northern which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway with the major player being Warren Buffet, a democrat and supporter of Biden. Please let it be known that pipelines are much safer than rail. Both travel through Sacred Lands which includes the entire U.S. to every Veteran that has served for this country.
If liberals really think that believing their own lies and throwing insults around is going to unify the country, they are smoking the wrong tobacco.
D.L. Meyer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.