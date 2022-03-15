Editor: Reading this section of the New- Herald has become extremely disheartening because of the confrontational statements that are being made. To call conservatives cowards, power crazy liars and thieves shows an attempt to pick a fight and baffle people with B.S. These statements border on mental instability and continue to blame Trump for everything that has gone wrong over the past 14 months. Liberals currently have control over everything but the Supreme Court. Conservatives did not stop the Keystone pipeline, pumping or drilling that has created the need to buy foreign oil and help create double digit inflation. Have you ever had the thought that you are being driven to purchase all electric vehicles by these high gas prices? Currently electric autos are not paying any road tax which is an incentive until the liberals have you roped in. You may want to give some thought to the future when on a good day these 300 mile range cars are caught up in a traffic jam, blizzard or worse a national emergency. Conservatives didn’t show the weakness that is currently causing the communist nations to be making bold moves bordering on world war.
Conservatives didn’t continue the constant drumming of bad news that is leading this country to complete paranoia. They didn’t expand the number of people that rely on EBT cards and other subsidies that the middle class is footing the bill. I should mention the double-digit inflation and double-digit reduction of the stock market that liberals tend to forget.
Not everyone can rely on government programs because eventually the people paying the bill will run out of money. We all like to think we are free but try to think of one thing you did today that was not regulated or taxed and when you can’t think of anything tell your socialist lawmakers to dream up another law so the lawyers will have more to do. I’m old enough to remember when freedom was an everyday occurrence and I didn’t need to be hand held through every aspect of my daily life.
In those days it was a virtue to be honest, have initiative and a positive viewpoint and not be treated like mushrooms.
D.L. Meyer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Very good posting Mr. Meyer: I would agree with almost all of your comments except the one dealing with Electric Vehicles [EV]. While it is very true if you don't use gasoline then you aren't paying a gas tax, it is however up to Congress to act and develop a system to correct this error in our Tax Code which of course they have not done, ha ha.
And as far as getting stuck in a snowstorm or some other natural disaster in an EV is no different than a gasoline powered vehicle. Given both have about the same range BOTH would run out of energy at about the same time. No gasoline, no heat. No power in the battery pack, no heat. About the only difference is that with the gasoline powered vehicle you will be getting about 25-40 mpg. With the EV you would be getting about 100 mpg equivalent. And yes electric motors are really that much more efficient than an internal combustion engine which wastes about 75% of every BTU of heat energy they burn. It is going to get to the point pretty soon where it just won't be possible for us to waste that much energy as a way of life.
And I fully expect that EV vehicles will soon be required to pay a highway use tax just like truckers do as they become more commonplace. On=board computers will report to some branch of the government every year the total miles driven in your EV which will result in a road tax based on that mileage. Drive more, pay more. Drive less, pay less.
Good posting with lots of good stuff in it. Tom G.
