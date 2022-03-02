Editor: I recently had the pleasure of visiting with an awesome lady at the local park.
I was visiting with Frankie Lyons. She introduced herself as Frankie a volunteer with Veterans United AZ. Her first question was “Are you a veteran? Yes, I am.
“Why?” I replied. She went on to say that they are doing an outreach program for veterans to see if they are getting full benefits. I was set back as no one had ever asked or cared. Then, she explained she was a co-founder of the organization.
Her concerns are the availability of affordable housing for veterans. More and more veterans are winding up homeless and depressed, and suicide seems to be their way out.
Do you know there are over 8,000 veterans in this town? Out of 57,000 plus residents, about 40 are homeless or at risk thereof, or sleeping in cars under bushes or behind trash cans?
I’ve heard people say this is the most patriotic town anywhere.
The people here seemed to be interested in veterans with the brick walkways and organization signs, but why are there homeless veterans?
I scoured the city website and didn’t see anything the city does to uphold that claim.
Other cities have free transportation to medical appointments. Are there places where a veteran can drop in for a meal at discount rates or free?
In 2014, she and a few other veterans started Veterans United AZ. As services for homeless and at risk veterans were not being addressed. That program is still in operation and has celebrated their eighth year of service to Mohave County. Then she said, her next project to address is she’s running for mayor.
Evidently, she sees an injustice within her city which is affecting seniors, disabled, low income and those in need; The homeless count is growing with no answers in sight; Plenty of investors coming to town with big money as the staples of this community dwindle.
It shouldn’t be all about the growth for others taking advantage of the ones who kept Lake Havasu City together. It seems when they hear a call to the public, they hear blah-blah-blah. Next? Decisions are made behind closed doors and the little people suffer.
She seems pretty determined to help improve this city. Strong willed, and a healthy appetite for truth and accountability. There should be more people like her. What an astounding life journey.
Lake Havasu City should be proud to have such dedicated people at their doorstep.
D. Niehaus, winter visitor
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Frankie and her group are fantastic. They don’t talk about it, they do it. Supporting our veterans and making sure that they have a safe and healthy environment should be a goal for all American cities, including Lake Havasu. Thanks for recognizing Frankie and her efforts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.