Editor: I read the article regarding the 8-unit apartment complex being denied.
I am grateful our City Council realized this was not the proper location, time and listened to the existing residents in the area.
The article continues to talk about the key words now used by big developers trying to persuade planning and zoning along with Council to get their way.
Key words such as “affordable,” “low income” or “workforce housing” are now words over used by large scale developers. When in reality they are not going to follow through unless it is profitable for them.
It is time to put a slow down or stop to these large scale developers and concentrate on Infrastructure, schools, fire stations, police and fire personnel, roads, plumbing etc.
The list is long and we need to look at making these developers pay for these resources through bonds etc.
I am not referring to the Local Builders who build a house under contract here and there.
I am referring to the areas such as the Foothills, Riviera and this newer phase they are discussing.
Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for roads, sewer, water and other infrastructure to make it easier on the developers. Stop giving developers opportunity to change their plans mid stride. There should be at least one fire station in the Foothills properly staffed and equipped, paid for through developer bonds.
And as said by a man running for City Council last year.
There are times you just cannot afford to live in certain places and those that can’t, shouldn’t.
D. Rhodes
Lake Havasu City
