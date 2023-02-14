Editor: This letter is to address Mr. Rosensweet’s question and semi-accusatory verbiage. You live in a community where one-fifth or more of the population are active or retired law enforcement.
To answer your first question. Police officers take pride in their work and their Community. They do their jobs to protect and serve the community and do their best to make it a safer place for the citizenry.
As to your examples of simple crimes that sometimes turn tragic. It is the cause and effect of media and anti-police rhetoric that you don’t hear or see what the criminal did to escalate their crime. We cannot allow criminals to think they can just commit a crime or resist arrest and just walk away from it. If you look at the statistics for the soft-on-crime cities, counties and states you will find higher crime rates and high recidivism. Your comment “If the suspect is armed officers should just back off”? Really? So that armed suspect turns and kills citizens, which is the likelihood. Then the officers are held accountable in those deaths.
I could go on with more examples to show why your ideology is dangerous to the community. I will end with this. Why don’t you ask the criminals why they victimize citizens, assault police officers and turn a simple situation into a tragic outcome?
