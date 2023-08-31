Editor: To address Mr. Rosensweet’s comments regarding Constitutional Sheriffs. I find his commentary one-sided and full of myths. I will try to explain briefly. All law enforcement is tasked with enforcing existing laws but usually not the letter of the law. We have always been taught to enforce the spirit of the law and those laws are to be enforced regardless of race, gender or political beliefs.
You ask well what if it is a Democrat sheriff? Well sir have you not been paying attention? This new theory that certain laws should not be enforced because of race, background, gender, etc.? All due to liberal policies.
We have liberal district attorneys refusing to prosecute and releasing criminals because of their race, ethnic background, gender etc. Is that okay for you?
Then there is selective Bail or No bail, which in a nutshell has become racist. And let’s really get real. Hillary Clinton committed crimes against this Great Country and was in a position of Trust. James Comey let her off and never filed for prosecution because we all know a grand jury would have indicted her. Using such a ludicrous excuse “Well she didn’t really mean to do it”. There is a law enforcement saying that dates back centuries. “Ignorance of the law is not an excuse.” Fast forward to events happening now. Indictments of former President Trump, for the document scandal. Yet you have Biden who did the exact same as vice president, who really had no authority whatsoever to have said documents not being indicted. That is what refer to as selective enforcement and prosecution. I could go on about Schiff and his fraudulent Warrant Affidavits with no follow up indictments and the list goes on. So, yes our justice system has been corrupted by politics and Lady Justice has tipped the scales left after removing her blindfold. No one is above the law. Constitutional sheriffs are not ignoring laws. They are protecting us from those who write laws that ignore the Constitution and human rights.
Hillary again, 9 congressional investigations that found nothing, kinda like the current Biden invesigations.
Fred I just left you a note in another opinion column. Biden's days are coming, the swamp can't protect him forever. As for Hillary you do know that Comey worked for her at one time. That was just another case of the swamp covering for their own. When will you see the light. The DC swamp is so corrupt with their two tiered justice system. The demorats get away with breaking the laws but a republican gets treated like they are worse the Hitler. Anyone who says the 2020 election was stolen is treated with very harsh penalties but the demorats can claim election fraud for years when they lost without any repercussions. The left is working on taking free speech away with all their threats. See what's happening with some of the J/6th. defendants, judges are publicly stating they are giving these people harsh sentencing to set an example. But just about everyone one of the BLM and Antifa criminals who burned , looted and in some cases killed were given a pass. The FBI has shown it's true bias by the way it has gone after anyone who was even near DC on that day but to this day haven't shown the same fortitude to go after the BLM and Antifa criminals. It's quite alarming that we have full blown leftest demorats hear in Havasu that are so brainwashed that they'll support Biden. Trump certainly has his faults but this country was in far better shape when he was in office. at least he tried to close the border not like the current brain dead moron that completely did a 180.
Roger if running up the national debt , praising putin and the proud boys is your idea of a goo place to be god bless you. BLM and antifa didn't try to overthrow and election, and you might want to go back and read the book about antifa and its purpose. Remember trump chose his leadership for the DOJ, even his handpicked people he praised refused to charge Clinton.
Fred running up the national debt, praising Putin and the proud boys. One day you will come out of your coma and realize that the events on J' 6th were peaceful until the agitators got everyone riled up. That was all by design by Piglosi and her demorat followers. As of now the FBI leader Wray won't admit how many agents were there, why is that It's because he knows what the real truth is and is forbidden probably under threat by the left not to reveal the truth. Your party is so afraid of Trump because of his popularity and support from common ordinary people in this country. Biden can't draw flies to a pile of s--t if his life depended on it. He was like that before the election yet somehow mysteriously he got over 80 million votes. Pretty suspicious to me and millions of others especially here in Havasu.
