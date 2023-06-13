Editor: Well it is now time for our city representatives to make a decision on whether or not to renew our contract with Go Lake Havasu. Our mayor has a lawsuit against an entity for using derogatory words and disparaging comments about him, and we should all support Mr. Sheehy’s efforts.
We as citizens have another situation to consider. The director and CEO of Go Lake Havasu made derogatory and disparaging comments about citizens of Lake Havasu City.
He did this on a public radio station and has never suffered any consequences. If he was an employee of the city he would have been fired for those words.
Go Lake Havasu is a private organization collecting taxpayer dollars and this CEO collects a lucrative salary. Their job is to create advertising and publicity to attract visitors to Lake Havasu City.
The need for this organization has passed.
The money spent for this organization could be better utilized elsewhere. This is the perfect time for our City Council to send a message to this organization and the CEO.
You cannot collect tax dollars from a community, claim to publicize and promote a city and at the same time refer to the citizens as bigots.
