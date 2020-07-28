Editor: You hear the words "police brutality" all the time. I bet most people do not have a clue as to what these words mean. Can anyone give us a definition of these two words? Most people think it's when an officer takes any action when fulfilling his or her sworn duty.
Now we can say BLM, Antifa and so-called peaceful marchers are taking part in felony brutality as they loot, burn, throw rocks, bricks, bottles of frozen water or any object that can hurt or kill a person? Those marching with the felons are in complicity with them if they do not try to stop the action.
Those who are dancing, clapping and yelling show that they agree with what the felons are doing. Mayors and governors who stand down the police and take away their tools so they cannot protect themselves or do their jobs are also compliant.
It is my opinion when this all started, if the first looter and first arsonist was shot dead, we would not have the problem we have today.
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.