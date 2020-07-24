Editor: The front page of the paper looks just like what took place in Poland during the war when neighbors turned in neighbors that were hiding Polish and German Jews. Jews were found and taken to camps to be put to death and the good neighbors never to be seen again. you all better read up on war history. You had no business doing what you did to the bar owners. if the officials do not know who is open or closed that is their problem and not yours.
Are you going to do the same thing to your neighbors when BLM lowlifes, Antifa, and the Chinese come to your door looking for information about your neighbors? I will not be here to help fight your war that is really possible. I’m old and had a most wonderful life for 80-plus years.
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.