Editor: Holly, Holly, Holly, how could you do this to me? All along you have been in bed with the Antifa and Black Lives Matter people. Never once did I see a letter in the paper condemning those felons who killed a lot of people, raped, looted burned down blocks of businesses and when arrested got released the next morning to do it all over due to Vice President Kamala Harris’ bail release fund. now after one little indecent at the capital, which was all set up and put in motion by the Democrats, and now you want all the Trump supporters to be put in jail? That means all jails will be full and the Antifa and BLM members will get a free ride thanks to their lovers the Democrats.
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
What "little indecent" happened at the capitol? I suppose the thousands of morons who followed the instructions of the Former Guy to attack our nation's capitol, kill and main scores of people, threaten to assassinate the Vice-President and Speaker of the House while flying that disgusting Confederate rag and all that MAGA trash were being a "little indecent."
